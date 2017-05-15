Residents flee Ado-Ekiti over blackout

Residents of six communities on Igirigiri Road, Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti, have fled, on account of power outage, which crippled social and economic activities in the last one year.

They said life has become miserable and unbearable.

Landlords urged the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to activate a transformer repaired by the Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, for N2million.

They said the blackout had led to exodus of tenants, which deprived them of income, adding that most of them are pensioners.

The communities are Ayunbo 1, Ayunbo 2, Ayisola 1, Ayisola 2, Umesi and Akinyede.

A source said youths are planning to protest, but are being calmed down by elders, who fear the action can become violent.

Addressing reporters yesterday, the Chairman of Ayunbo 2 Landlords Association, Mr. Amusa Eleso Atobalo, said the last time residents enjoyed electricity was April 16, 2016.

He said their transformer had packed up.

Atobalo said the Ado-Ekiti Local Government chairman, whose office is located in the area, bailed the residents out by facilitating the repair of the transformer, but BEDC allegedly refused to activate it.

Others who addressed reporters at the forum include Vice Chairman, Pastor Bamidele Olatunji; Secretary, Primate James Adesola, Pastor Samuel Abimbola, Mr. Anthony Aduloju and Mr. Kayode Eleso.

Adesola said the community association wrote to BEDC Ado-Ekiti Business Manager on the collapse of the transformer and its repair by the council boss, vowing that residents will not pay bills until the transfomer is switched on by the electricity company.

Said he: “We cannot be paying for services not rendered. Let them energise the transformer. If this is done, we will pay our bills. It is the duty of BEDC to repair the transformer, but they fail to do so. They are frustrating the efforts of the local government chairman.”

Abimbola said it was wrong for BEDC to ask residents, who had not enjoyed power supply for over one year, to pay before the transformer would be activated, adding that the Federal Government is to blame for privatising power supply.

Spokesman for Ado-Ekiti Business Unit of BEDC Mr. Ilori Brown said the residents owed the company and must pay before electricity would be restored.

He said BEDC was not aware of the repair of the transformer, adding that it was not carried along, hence it could not vouch for the integrity of work done on the facility.

Ilori said: “You don’t just energise a transformer like that. It has to be done by those certified to do it because anything can happen if somebody not properly trained goes there.

“We were not carried along. Nobody told us that they had repaired the transformer. There is no official communication with BEDC that such a thing has been done. They should pay what they are owing.”

