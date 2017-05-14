Pages Navigation Menu

Residents flee Ado-Ekiti over one-year power outage

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Life has become miserable for residents of six communities along Igirigiri Road in Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti as a one-year power outage has crippled socioeconomic activities. Landlords in the communities are calling on Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to power a transformer recently repaired by the Chairman of Ado Ekiti Local Government, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, […]

