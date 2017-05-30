Residents flee as coastal erosion again overruns Delta community

By Emma Amaize & Chancel B. Sunday

GBEKEBOR—GBEKEBOR community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, has again been hit by ocean surge, which overran the community’s open waterfront and houses within the coastline.

Findings by NDV showed that fear-stricken residents have fled the community to escape mishap, but some evacuated victims were taking refuge at the residences of neighbours and nearby villages.

The riverine settlement situated on the River Forcados flat had been severally hit by coastal erosion over the years basically because of its location, while efforts by villagers to check the rampage with the construction of wooden shore protections have not solved the problem.

SOS

Chairman of the community and Urban Secretary, Mr. Christopher Awe and Hon Cyprian Tonfa, in a statement, appealed to the Federal Ministry of Environment, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to come to their aid.

Danger of annihilation

They said: “Coastal erosion has seriously threatened their continuous existence of the people as a result of its frequent occurrence and the entire residents are living in fear and having sleepless nights on daily basis.”

Urging Governor Okowa to carry out an on the spot inspection to weigh the gravity, the people said: “If this persistent disaster is not given urgent attention, it would certainly lead to the complete extinction of the community.

“Government should attend to our cry for help by reclaiming the eroded land, construct suitable shore protection and perhaps send relief materials to the community to alleviate sufferings of the people.”

