Resign if You Love Nigeria, Fayose Tells Buhari

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he truly loves the country.

Fayose said this is because ill heath is not allowing the President to effectively discharge his constitutional duties.

Taking to his Facebook wall, the Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, said Fayose gave this advice when he addressed newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He noted that the governor said being an avowed corruption fighter, Buhari is now under moral burden to save Nigeria from needless stagnation arising from his heath challenges that have impacted negatively on his performance.

Fayose reportedly said that fighting corruption was not limited to ‎discovering large sums of money here and there, but doing the right thing at the right time.

The governor said that taking a bow when necessary was also an indication of being morally upright.

Olayinka wrote: “The governor, who appraised the two years of the Buhari administration, said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government had failed to deliver on its promises.

“So far, the APC-led Federal Government has been a government of misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it. They say they are fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their fold.

“Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection. Fighting corruption is more than discovering huge sums of money all over the place, with nobody being traced to be the owners, moral corruption too is bad. ‎

“He can do us the great help by resigning. Not resigning borders on his integrity.‎ His absence allows others to suppress and oppress others and that means he is allowing others ‎ to suppress their fellow human beings.‎

“There are many governments in one and they are clueless.‎ We need an active president, going by our numerous challenges. ‎How long will Nigerians wait for an incapacitated president?

‎”We cannot wait again for somebody to hold us to ransom.‎ I don’t have any bad blood against Buhari; Osinbajo has no powers without the president. He owes us the duty to tell us the state ‎of his health.”

On the performance of the economy, Fayose said it had gone from bad to worse.‎

He also lamented that the middle class had been wiped off.

‎

“There is no middle class anymore. Economic indicators are not cheery at last. They borrow money on a daily basis and committing funds that ought to accrue to all tiers of government to servicing the loans,” Fayose added.

