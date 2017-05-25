Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Resigned or retired – either way Molefe and Eskom are in the wrong – BusinessTech

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BusinessTech

Resigned or retired – either way Molefe and Eskom are in the wrong
BusinessTech
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says that all 'facts' being presented around the controversial reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO points to two possible scenarios – and neither absolve the lead actors. Public Enterprises minister Lynne …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.