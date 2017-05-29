Restored relations with neighbours helped Nigeria’s beat Boko Haram – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has attributed successes being recorded by the military against Boko Haram insurgency to the restoration of cordial relations with Nigeria’s neighbours, including Chad, Cameroon and Niger. Osinbajo, in a nationwide broadcast on Monday to commemorate the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, said the government had reorganised and equipped the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

