Restructuring Nigeria?

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Hope Eghagha In the political history of Nigeria, the practice of restructuring the country had always been highly and negatively politicised. From the creation of Mid West out of Western Region in 1963 to the creation of the 12 states (May 1967) under the Gowon junta, there had always been a spirit of giving or securing advantage at the expense of the others. It is this same spirit of calculating selfish political gains that seems to drive suspicion into the hearts of some current political leaders whenever the idea of restructuring Nigeria is mentioned.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

