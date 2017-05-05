Retired Police, three women rescued by Nigeria Army in Niger State

The Military personnel under the 707 Special Forces Brigade of Nigerian Army have rescued a retired Police officer and three women in what it terms ‘clearance operation’ at Mangodo village in Niger State. According to the statement issued and signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni in …

The post Retired Police, three women rescued by Nigeria Army in Niger State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

