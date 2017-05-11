Retraction

APOLOGY



In the Vanguard on-line of Thursday edition of May 4, 2017 we published a news item, titled ‘illegal oil deals: Clear yourself of corruption allegations, Group tells Sahara Energy Group” i.e. http://www.vanguardngr.com/?illegal+oil+deals%3

+A+Clear+yourself+of+corruption+allegations2c+Group+tells+sahara+Group.

In which some unpleasant statements and insinuations were made concerning the person of Sahara Energy Group. We have since discovered the said report to be false and hereby retract the publication. We apologize to Sahara Energy Group and its management and regret the inconvenience the said publication may have caused. Once again accept our apology.

Editor

The post Retraction appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

