Return Nigeria to path of glory, cleric tasks FG

General Leader, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, Surulere District headquarters, Lagos, Special Apostle Sunday Korode has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, restore the country to the path of glory.

Making the call during the church’s 44th Anniversary Choir Day themed: “He restores my Soul,” Korode said it was pertinent for the government to ensure that the country recovered from economic recession as soon as possible to end the hardship Nigerians were going through.

He said: “Those who are in government should deliver on their mandate with integrity and not put additional burden on the people. The reason for our problem today was as a result of bad leadership, so all elected political office holders that will not deliver the dividends of democracy to the people should be removed so that government can really uplift the lot of the people.”

While speaking on the Choir Day, the cleric noted: “There is no better time than now for Nigerians to sing songs of praise to God.”

