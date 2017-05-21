Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reunion of Chibok girls a milestone- Group

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Spokesperson of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Mr Sesugh Akume, has said the reunion of 82 Chibok girls with their parents was a milestone.

Reunion of 82 Chibok in Abuja

Reacting to the reunion of the girls with their parents after about three years in captivity of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, Akume said on Sunday in Abuja that the reunion brought joy and hope.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“The parents arrived at 6 a.m on Saturday. We spoke with some on the phone. They are ecstatic.

“The joy is unexplainable. We give kudos to the Federal Government for finally facilitating the meeting.

“We look forward to our 113 coming back and reuniting with their families,” he said.

Akume lauded the efforts of government and appealed that the parents, who were still awaiting their daughters return, “get support and succour from the government and not be neglected’’.

So far, a total of 106 Chibok school girls, out of the 219 captured on the night of April 14, 2014, in Borno have been rescued.

The post Reunion of Chibok girls a milestone- Group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.