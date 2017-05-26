REVEALED! How Dino Melaye aligned with Senate Press Corps to shut out online media – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
REVEALED! How Dino Melaye aligned with Senate Press Corps to shut out online media
NAIJ.COM
Senator, Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district has specifically ordered that online platforms covering Senate plenary would no longer participate in his press sessions. According to Daily Post, this was manifested on Friday, when …
So 'Senauthor' Dino Melaye wrote a bedtime story for his friends only | We have just one question
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!