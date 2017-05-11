Revealed: See The Face Of The Man Who Killed & Burnt His Girlfriend In South Africa (Photos)
The picture of the heartless man who allegedly killed and burnt his girlfriend over a misunderstanding has been made public.
This is the man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and burnt her
The photo of the man accused of allegedly killing and burning his girlfriend in South Africa has been revealed.
Karabo Mokoena was brutally murdered by the boyfriend who also burnt her body after the murder. The photo was shared by a friend of Mokoena who was pained by the girl’s death.
We earlier reported that the family of the South African lady were left grief stricken after the news was made public.
The post Revealed: See The Face Of The Man Who Killed & Burnt His Girlfriend In South Africa (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!