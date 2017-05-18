Pages Navigation Menu

Revealed: What Killed Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya

Posted on May 18, 2017

Nollywood actress and film maker, Mojisola Olaiya who shone into limelight in Wale Adenuga’s SuperStory TV Series has been reported dead minutes ago.

She died in Canada. It was said that her cause of death could be linked to complications that arose from her child birth in March. She died Of Cardiac Arrest.

It is also possible that the actress would be buried in Canada where she passed on.

Moji Olaiya welcomed her first child In Canada.

