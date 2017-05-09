Review: Guy Ritchie reinvents ‘King Arthur’ to mixed results – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Review: Guy Ritchie reinvents 'King Arthur' to mixed results
Daily Mail
Deep into Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword ," a bad guy who we've never met before informs Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) and his mates that they'd better be at the castle before dark if they want to see "the boy" and "the girl" again. It's one …
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Review
Turns Out King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Is a Lot Better Than Anyone Expected
Playback: Guy Ritchie on His 'King Arthur' Vision and Tackling Disney's 'Aladdin'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!