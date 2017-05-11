Review: ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ Likely Biggest Flop Of 2017 – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
Review: 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword' Likely Biggest Flop Of 2017
Forbes
Summer movie season is underway, with Guardians of the Galaxy completely dominating the box office while holdovers The Fate of the Furious, Boss Baby, and Beauty and the Beast are gobbling up most of the remaining money left on the table.
Irish actor Aidan Gillen lights up red carpet alongside David Beckham and Guy Ritchie
King Arthur films have a plagued past, but Guy Ritchie's taking another stab
'King Arthur' deserves to be dethroned
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!