Review Minimum Wage To Save Workers –Katsina NLC

Federal Government has been urged to urgently review the National Minimum Wage to cushion the effect of the current economic realities on workers in the country.

The chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Katsina State Council, Comrade Tanimu Lawal Saulawa, who gave the charge during 2017 May Day celebration at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday, posited that many families were facing untold hunger and hardship.

He said the present minimum wage is unrealistic as “consumer price index showed that inflation increased to 18.55 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2016.”

Saulawa noted that the demand of the Nigerian labour movement was in line with constitutional provision that minimum wage should be review after every five years.

He however commended the state government effort towards boosting agriculture, health, societal development and citizens’ welfare including payment of salaries and pensions.

In his address, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, represented by the state commissioner for commerce and industry, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, disclosed that his administration had approved about five billion naira for payment of pension and other retirement benefits which had so far gulped over N11 billion since last year.

Masari also pledged his commitment towards empowerment of the entire citizens of the state in line with his administration’s restoration agenda.

Some organisations that participated in the event to commemorate the Workers Day included Trade Union Congress (TUC), Medical and Health Workers Union, Non-Academic Staff Union, Nigeria Union of Public Service Corporation, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) and Nigeria Union of Air Transport Employee among others.