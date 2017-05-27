Pages Navigation Menu

Rex Lawson: The Highlife Legend

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Steve Ayorinde Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson’s name will not only be written in gold as one of the most gifted musicians in Nigeria – this witty, affable and good looking ‘waterside crooner’ was popular throughout the West Africa. The Cardinal of Highlife heat’ as Res was fondly called, introduced highlife music into the Eastern Region of the country. Highlife music (which originated in Ghana) was already part of the music culture in the Western region, through maestros like Bobby Benson, Victor Olaiya among others.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

