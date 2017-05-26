Rhodes Trust seeks community centred scholar

By Tare Youdeowei

LAGOS—The Rhodes Trust Scholarship, a post graduate scholarship scheme for students across 60 countries, who wish to study in Oxford University, has resumed in Nigeria and is seeking an exceptional individual for sponsorship.

Speaking on the selection process, Ike Chioke, National Secretary West Africa, said; “We are looking for candidates with outstanding intellect, character, leadership and commitment to service, as well as concern for the community. Basically we want an exemplary individual not older than 26 when they get to Oxford.

This scholarship is open to all courses and online forms will be available in July for three months. After that interviews will commence for the most deserving applications.

The scholarship covers tuition, living expenses among others, totalling of 55,000 pounds per year. As such, grants from African investors and philanthropists are welcomed. The scholarship is not about being poor or indigent; it is about demonstrating outstanding intellect.”

Disclosing the motives of the Trust; Charles Conn, CEO Rhodes Trust said; “We aim to identify public spirited leaders to make a difference in the world, and we have identified that Nigeria has the best energy. We are seeking global presence and selection is made without political or government influence. With time we hope to expand to as many as three candidates.”

Tope Folarin, a Rhodes Scholar said: “It is an incredible opportunity to be amongst the best and brightest, it equips you to gather knowledge and shared contributions to impact your community, country and continent at large.”

We are also visiting universities to ensure as many as possible are informed and can apply in Nigeria and Ghana.”

