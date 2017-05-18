Rice Production In Nigeria Increases To 5.8m Tonnes

by OTUNG GABRIEL, Abuja with agency report

Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, President Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has said annual rice production in Nigeria has increased from 5.5 million tonnes in 2015 to 5.8 million tonnes in 2017.

Goronyo disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that in 2015, Nigerians spent not less than N1 billion daily on rice consumption, adding while spending had drastically reduced, consumption had increased because of increased local production of the commodity.

“The consumption rate now is 7.9 million tonnes and the production rate has increased to 5.8 tonnes per annum,’’ he said.

The RIFAN president said that the increase was as a result of the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) with a total of 12 million rice producers and 4 million hectares of FADAMA rice land.

Goronyo said that the programme since inception had created economic linkage between Small Holder Farmers (SHF) and reputable large-scale processors, thereby increasing agricultural outputs and significantly improving capacity utilisation of processors.

The ABP was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 17, 2015 in Kebbi, aimed at creating a linkage between anchor companies involved in the processing and SHFs of the required key agricultural commodities.

The fund was provided from the N220 billion micro, small and medium enterprises development fund.

ABP evolved from the consultations with stakeholders comprising federal ministry of agriculture and rural development, state governors, millers of agricultural produce, and smallholder farmers to boost agricultural production.

Goronyo said under the ABP, RIFAN in the next 24 months would commence rice importation to West African countries as the necessary arrangements had been put in place.

“For self sufficiency, adequate and enough paddy for production ABP, which started in Kebbi state has been extended to 26 states.

“As a step further, RIFAN is in collaboration with some agencies to replicate the CBN APB programme in some states to increase production,’’ he said.

He said that RIFAN had moved a step ahead not to be caught in the web as production was being complemented by adequate provision of farm implements and inputs.

The post Rice Production In Nigeria Increases To 5.8m Tonnes appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

