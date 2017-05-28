Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rich Homie Quan Has Reportedly Been Arrested – BET

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BET

Rich Homie Quan Has Reportedly Been Arrested
BET
Rich Homie Quan was reportedly arrested on his way to a show in his home state of Georgia on Saturday (May 27). TMZ is reporting that the car the Atlanta rapper was in was stopped at a police checkpoint and he was arrested along with five other men …
Stolen Gun Lands Rich Homie Quan In Jail For Holiday WeekendAllHipHop (blog)
Rich Homie Quan Detained by Police on Suspicion of Drug and Gun PossessionComplex
Rich Homie Quan Arrested En Route To Club PerformanceHotNewHipHop
HipHopDX –The FADER –The BoomBox –411mania.com
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.