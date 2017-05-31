Rights abuse: Army probe panel submits report to Buratai

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE eight-man investigative panel set up by the Nigerian Army authorities to unravel allegations of rights abuse by personnel, Wednesday, submitted its report to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

The submission of the report came barely eleven weeks after the panel was set up by the Army authorities.

A terse statement released to the media,late yesterday, by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said the report was submitted to Buratai at the Army Headquarters.

The mandate of the panel, set up by the Army on March 8,this year, was to thoroughly unravel series of allegations of extra-judicial killings of people including women and children in the North East and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra during some of their peaceful protest sessions by some of its personnel.

The allegations, according to Buratai, include the Amnesty International reports, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, allegations made by other groups and individuals of rights violations of arrested Boko Haram terrorists against some Army personnel and commanders based on which some of them are already suffering discriminations in some quarters.

The allegations range from extra-judicial executions, arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture and enforced disappearance of suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“These allegations are not good for civil-military relations and are capable of demoralising the Nigerian personnel in the performance of their constitutional roles, “he had said.

The post Rights abuse: Army probe panel submits report to Buratai appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

