Rights Expert Denied Access to Imprisoned Activists in Saudi Arabia
Voice of America
Rights Expert Denied Access to Imprisoned Activists in Saudi Arabia
Voice of America
A U.N. rights expert visiting Saudi Arabia as part of an unprecedented invitation by the government to assess the country's legislation and actions in fighting terrorism said Thursday that he was not given access to imprisoned bloggers and activists …
Revealing Ireland's vote on Saudi Arabia UN seat 'would damage international relationships' – says minister
Does Donald Trump Know He's Helping Saudi Arabia Ruin Yemen?
Shane Ross: 'Tell the public how Ireland voted on Saudi Arabia'
