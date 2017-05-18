Ripple Expands to Six Different Exchanges as XRP Price Strengthens

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Ripple has further expanded its reach to the cryptocurrency community by listing itself on six new exchange platforms. Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP tokens, has announced the new development earlier this morning. The platform’s blog post states that the expansion is part of Ripple’s earlier … Continue reading Ripple Expands to Six Different Exchanges as XRP Price Strengthens

The post Ripple Expands to Six Different Exchanges as XRP Price Strengthens appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

