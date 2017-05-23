Rising crime wave fuels importation of arms as customs impounds 440 arms in Tin-Can port

Four months after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) intercepted 49 boxes loaded with 661 pieces pump action rifles imported into the country from China, the Tin-Can Island Command of the Service today in Lagos impounded 440 guns of various sizes and designs.

The previously intercepted arms were concealed in a 40 feet container with the number PONU/825914/3 cleared and released from the seaport as steel doors, and was intercepted by officers on patrol along Mille 2 in Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen, Monday Abuse, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs said that the contraband cargo was shipped from Turkey.

Abueh also said a suspect has been arrested in connection with arms import. The consignment, according to the Zonal Comptroller of Customs was declared as POP powder to cover up the illicit import.

Abueh explained that the container with number PONU 210024 was picked up based on intelligence adding that investigation into how and who is behind the import is ongoing. “Right in my hand is a sample pump action of various designs. Based on intelligence report, this command identified the container and the container was intercepted even before declaration.

“On opening the container, we discovered that they used POP powder to conceal the importation but based on intelligence report we were able to know that the container was laden with arm.

Industry stakeholders blamed the rising crime wave caused by high rate of unemployment in the country for the growing rate of arms importation in the country.

Emma Nwabunwanne, a Lagos based importer told our correspondent in a telephone interview that the current economic downturn that led to job loss in different sectors of the economy is beginning to take toll on security of lives and property by way of youths indulging in armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom.

“It is worrisome to know that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statistics reported that the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) has contracted again in the first quarter of the year, showing that hope for economic recovery and job creation are still far from reality,” said Nwabunwanne.

According to him, there is need for the Federal Government and its economic management team to put in place, structures that would bring the economy back on track so that there would be food on people’s table, crime rate would reduce and Nigerians would assure of safety.

According to Dennis Amaeshi, importation of arms and ammunition is a usual trend that when politicians start warming-up for election. “Though, it may seems that 2019 election is still far as we are currently in 2017, but we sincerely believe that arms import is a trend that is synonymous election preparation.”

Recall that in December 2016, Tin-Can Island Port Command also intercepted guns and ammunition concealed in an imported used vehicle, and another sets of arms accessories hidden in a container loaded with used vehicle.

The items impouned include -one Omini American Tactical riffle numbered AR48634; another riffle- one moasberg American pump action numbered U648018; an additional 3,500 pieces of premier gun pellet and another 4,000 pieces of gun pellet.

The container also had 26 packages of already-made-military-food; nine pieces of military bullet proof verse; a piece of military helmet; a piece of military gas mask; two pairs of glasses; two pairs of military booty and one piece of riffle paunch.



AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE

