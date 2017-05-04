Pages Navigation Menu

Rita Edochie Shares Throwback Photo From Her Modeling Days In 1989

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie shared this throwback photo of when she was a model in 1989. All covered and beautiful! She wrote; “Gdmoring my GREAT PEOPLE in the world. Major throw back 1989 and 2017. Once a model always a model any time any day. Let keep doing it as usual 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋ONE LOVE🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.“ Source: …

