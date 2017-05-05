River Niger dredging Jonathan paid N34 billion for is being executed by Buhari with N100 million – Amaechi
The minister explained reasons for the drastic reduction in the cost of the project.
The post River Niger dredging Jonathan paid N34 billion for is being executed by Buhari with N100 million – Amaechi appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!