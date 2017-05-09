Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers golden jubilee: Christians dedicate state to God

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

denominations converged at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, for a thanksgiving and dedication service for the state golden jubilee. The special service also attracted Muslim faithful, who joined their Christian brethren to pray for Rivers State for the next 50 years of its existence. Governor Nyesom Wike read the only lesson […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

