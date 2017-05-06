Rivers government shuts down hospital over missing 3-week-old baby

The Rivers State Government has shutdown the Churchill Primary Health Centre in Port Harcourt. The move came after the alleged disappearance of a three-week-old baby, who was brought in for immunization. The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Agiriya Harry said the Health Centre was shut down because of the … Continue reading Rivers government shuts down hospital over missing 3-week-old baby

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

