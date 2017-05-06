Rivers government shuts down hospital over missing 3-week-old baby
The Rivers State Government has shutdown the Churchill Primary Health Centre in Port Harcourt. The move came after the alleged disappearance of a three-week-old baby, who was brought in for immunization. The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Agiriya Harry said the Health Centre was shut down because of the …
