Rivers: Gunmen storm burial ceremony, kill seven
The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the killing of some residents at Ihuaje community in Ahaoda-East Local government area of the state. Spokesman of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni said that the victims were killed during a funeral ceremony in Ihuaje. Omoni said a group of suspected cultists stormed the venue of the funeral and […]
