Rivers Police arrest man, wife for beating 6-year-old boy to death

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers Police Command has arrested a man whose name was given as, Richard Olunwa of AmadiAma, Port Harcourt for beating a six-year-old boy to death for allegedly stealing N3,200 to buy food. Following the alleged stealing, tt was gathered that the father of boy started beating and torturing him from the night of Friday, May 1. It was believed that the boy passed out in the course of the punishment and his lifeless body was discovered the next day.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

