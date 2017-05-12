Rivers Police Launches Manhunt for Lady who Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend to Death

Police has launched a manhunt for one Boma Mac-Pepple for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Nathan Okojaja to death in Opobo town, in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. Nathan and Boma had accused each other of infidelity and they had engaged in a scuffle on May 7 with Boma allegedly sustaining injuries. The next […]

The post Rivers Police Launches Manhunt for Lady who Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend to Death appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

