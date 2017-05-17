Rivers police warns against blockage of roads, extortion
Rivers Police Command has warned that it would arrest and prosecute anybody caught blocking road and collecting money from motorists The command’s spokesman, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) told the our correspondent in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that it was illegal for anybody to block road and extort money from motorists. […]
