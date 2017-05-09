Rivers re-run: Court declares Police investigating panel illegal

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has declared as illegal, the joint panel constituted by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to investigate alleged infractions in the Dec.10 re-run elections in Rivers. Justice Gabriel Kolawale, who delivered the judgment on Tuesday in Abuja, described the panel as a “strange illegal contraption unknown to law”.

