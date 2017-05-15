Rivers Rerun election: Court transfers suit to PH

Justice John Tsoho of an Abuja Federal High Court, Abuja, has transferred the case filed by the Nigerian Police Force against 23 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to Port Harcourt division of the court. They were charged by the Federal Government over allegation of receiving the sum of N360 million as bribe from the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Rivers Rerun election: Court transfers suit to PH appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

