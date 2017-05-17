Rivers State College Of Health Science & Technology 2017/2018 Application Form On Sale.

This is to inform the general public that applications are available for suitably qualified candidates for admission into the River State College of Health Science and Technology (RSCHST) for 2017/2018 academic and online application has started. Interested persons can now go online to fill the RSCHST Admission admission form. How To Apply: Candidates who want …

The post Rivers State College Of Health Science & Technology 2017/2018 Application Form On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

