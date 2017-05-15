Rivers United bested by Club Africain – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Rivers United bested by Club Africain
ESPN FC
A gutsy second half performance, which also saw them win, then squander a penalty kick, proved insufficient in the end as Rivers United succumbed 3-1 to Club Africain in their opening game of the CAF Confederation Cup group phase. Brimming with hope …
Club Africain tame Rivers United
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!