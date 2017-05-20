…Rivers United pips Nasarawa

CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Rivers United, yesterday in Port Harcourt, managed a slim 1-0 victory over visiting Nasarawa United 1-0 in the matchday 20 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Ayo Saka , bailed out Rivers United in the 39th minute with his strike that caught Nasarawa United goalkeeper napping after his team mate, Festus Austin was sent off in the 31 minute .

The win took Rivers United from 13th to 11th in the NPFL table in 27 points.

Nasarawa United remain ninth on the log on 27 points despite the defeat.

Nine games will be played at different venues today on matchday 20 of the NPFL.

Champions Rangers will welcome Gombe to Enugu, leaders Plateau United will be guests to Katsina United. Kano Pillars will entertain Niger Tornadoes at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano and Remo, playing at home, will face Enyimba.

In other fixtures, in Ibadan, Shooting Stars will battle IfeanyiUbah, Lobi Stars will travel to Akure to keep a date with Sunshine Stars, ABS will square off against El Kanemi Warriors in Ilorin. In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists and Abia Warriors will face off, while at the Agege Stadium, MFM will host Akwa United.

