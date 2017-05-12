Rivers United shoulder Nigerian hopes in Africa – ESPN FC
|
ESPN FC
|
Rivers United shoulder Nigerian hopes in Africa
ESPN FC
Only one Nigerian club – Rivers United – is still in the running for continental glory this season. As Dolphins FC, one of their two previous lives Rivers United FC reached the Final of the Confederation Cup in 2005. But in their current iteration, the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!