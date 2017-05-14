Rivers Utd lose 3 -1 to Club Africain

•As Ogbugh misses a penalty

Nigeria’s sole representative on the continent, Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt were beaten 3-1 yesterday by Club Africain of Tunisia in the first Group match of the CAF Confederation Cup played away.

It took the Tunisian side 23 minutes to take the lead through Bilel Ifa.

The Nigerian representatives held on, making occasional forays into their host’s half. But the home side gave their teeming fans something to cheer just before half time when Oussama Darragi converted from the spot to give Club African a two-goal lead.

With two goals up, the hosts resumed from where they stopped but it was the visitors who made a strong statement when John Odumegwu pulled one back for Rivers United.

The hosts fought back and increased the lead in the 71st minute when Joseph Douhadji scored an own goal to make it 3-1 for the hosts.

Rivers United missed the chance to reduce the tally when Emeka Ogbugh missed an 81′ penalty as he shot skywards from the spot.

