Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#RiversAt50: I don’t want your award – Amaechi tells Governor Wike

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Transportation and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has rejected an award from the state government. The state will be 50 years old on May 29 and the Jubilee Anniversary Committee set up by Governor Nyesom Wike has Amaechi’s name at number 18 amongst 29 people to be awarded Grand Service Star […]

The post #RiversAt50: I don’t want your award – Amaechi tells Governor Wike appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.