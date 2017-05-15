Riyad Mahrez Feels Appreciated At Leicester City -Craig Shakespeare

Craig Shakespeare has insisted that Riyad Mahrez will be appreciated at Leicester as the forward considers his future at the club.

Mahrez told Sky Sports last week that he is not sure whether he will still be at the club next season, after admitting he wanted to leave last summer.

Leicester boss Shakespeare has insisted any reports about Mahrez, or any other player, leaving is “pure speculation” but does admit the club needs to make him feel wanted.

“We don’t need to pander to everybody’s needs,” he said ahead of their penultimate game of the season at home to Spurs.

“But they need to know they are wanted at a football club and appreciated. Riyad is one of many who, if you ask him, feels appreciated and wanted here, not only by the coaching staff and the owners and the fans but also by the players as well.

“There is always going to be speculation because they are good players. They are under contract with us. Everything else is pure speculation.

“You don’t have a decision to make unless you get an offer, and we haven’t had an offer for any one of our players.”

The post Riyad Mahrez Feels Appreciated At Leicester City -Craig Shakespeare appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

