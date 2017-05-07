RMD Pens Emotional Note As He Welcomes Granddaughter
Veteran actor and lawyer, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD is now a grandfather. The veteran actor, who made this known via his IG page, wrote; I have proudly shared my family with you guys especially the joy and pride of being a grandfather, a joy that NOTHING has lived up to, so imagine …
The post RMD Pens Emotional Note As He Welcomes Granddaughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!