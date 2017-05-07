RMD Pens Emotional Note As He Welcomes Granddaughter

Veteran actor and lawyer, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD is now a grandfather. The veteran actor, who made this known via his IG page, wrote; I have proudly shared my family with you guys especially the joy and pride of being a grandfather, a joy that NOTHING has lived up to, so imagine …

The post RMD Pens Emotional Note As He Welcomes Granddaughter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

