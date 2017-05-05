RMD set to host TAFF 2017 in Dallas – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
RMD set to host TAFF 2017 in Dallas
Vanguard
Organizers of the African Film Festival, which second edition is expected to kick off on Saturday, June 24, in Dallas, the United States have named legendary actor and politician, Richard Mofe Damijo,RMD, as host of this year's edition. ADVERTISING.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!