Road Closures, Times And Do’s And Don’ts – #BieberFever Is Alive And Well In Cape Town

Tonight is the night.

If you happened to have bought ticket for Justin Bieber’s performance this evening – or live in either of the Points (Sea, Green or Mouille) – you might want to know the details so you can effectively miss the traffic of teenyboppers, their dads and 27+ year olds living out their teenage fantasies.

Here it goes:

Gates

Open at 16:00 and no persons will be allowed to queue outside the venue until 10AM on Wednesday. Hilarious.

Lineup Times

If all goes according to plan:

7:30PM – Sketchy Bongo

8:30PM – Justin Bieber

The Free Shuttle Service

Please do us all a favour and make use of this if you are coming from the east side of the City.

Operating between the MyCiti Civic Station and the Stadium , the first shuttle will depart at 16:00 and buses will follow every 15 minutes after that – or when full.

and the , the first shuttle will depart at and buses will follow every 15 minutes after that – or when full. The last bus will depart the Stadium Station at 00:15 .

. The shuttle service will be free on presentation of a valid event ticket.

Road Closures

Parking

On-street parking will be available throughout the CBD from 17:00. Use the fanwalk for easy access.

Extended MyCiti Bus Services (normal rates apply):

Table View (trunk & feeder) (route T01 Civic – Usazaza, feeder routes 213, 214, 215, 216)

The first bus leaves the Civic Centre bus station at 23:30, last bus at 00:45 – depending on demand.

NOTE: Bus will stop at Lagoon Beach, Woodbridge, Milnerton, Racecourse, Sunset Beach and Table View stations. Passengers who wish to disembark at any other stations must please indicate that by pressing the buzzer.

Bus will stop at Lagoon Beach, Woodbridge, Milnerton, Racecourse, Sunset Beach and Table View stations. Passengers who wish to disembark at any other stations must please indicate that by pressing the buzzer. Feeder buses depart at 00:15, 00:45 & 01:15 based on demand.

Last feeder buses leave Table View / Wood Station at 01:45 if required.

One bus to standby for Route 217 at Table View Station, only to deploy based on demand.

Oranjezicht, Vredehoek, Gardens, Salt River Services (routes 101, 102,103)

The bus leaves the Civic Centre bus station at (the time the event end) 23:00, 23:30 and 23:59 – depending on demand.

Hout Bay Service (amended route 109)

Buses returning to Hout Bay leaves the Wigtown stop on Main Road, Greenpoint (about 200m west from York Road Circle) at (before the event ends) 23:45, 00:15 and 00:45.

Miscellaneous

No food or drinks may be brought into the Stadium.

Fans need to be both 12 years or more and taller than 1,2m to be allowed on the field. Fans younger than 14 are to be accompanied by a guardian.

Be safe out there.

[source:iol&iol]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

