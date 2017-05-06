Road Crashes: FRSC tasks educational institutions on public enlightenment
The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Plateau State, Patricia Emeordi, has tasked educational institutions on public enlightening to avoid factors leading to road crashes across the country. Emeordi gave the charge in Pankshin during a familiarisation visit to the Provost, Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankhsin, Dr Amos Cirfat. She said there was much […]
