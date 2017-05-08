‘Road Crashes Kill 1.25 Million Persons Yearly’

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

As Nigeria join the World to mark the 4th United Nations Global Road Safety week, Transport stakeholders have urged decried the 1.25 million ‎people, who die in road crashes yearly and called for the need to reduce over speeding.

Speaking at the press conference to mark the weeklong activities of the global week, the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire lamented the high rate of death from road crashes, noting that while about 1.25 million die yearly from road crashes across the world, 50 million persons sustain various degree of injuries.

The minister further noted that the consequences of such crashes affects the family, community and the country as a whole and called for the need for a reduction in speed, which is the major cause of road crashes.

Also speaking at the function, the Minister of Transport, ‎Rotimi Amaechi explained that the ministry has cued into the five pillars of the United Decade of Action on Road Safety and Traffic and Injury Prevention in order to manage speed and reduce crashes in the country.

According to him, ” the ministry has been focused on strengthening institutional capacity to drive national road safety efforts and ensure that road traffic crashes are ultimately reduced. With the establishment of the Department of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration mandated to formulate policies for effective management‎ of roads and mass transit in the country, a lot of inter-agency collaborations with other transport agencies are ongoing to ensure minimum safety.

“The ministry is currently working on a policy on Computerised Drivers Testing. A team from the ministry visited India recently for a training on Environmental issues as it concerns emissions from vehicles and use of safer fuels. The ministry is also working with The Institute of Transport and Development Policy (ITDP) to develop a Non-motorised Transportation Policy for Nigeria.”

The minister als stated that the ministry has been working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health‎, FRSC, Police to ensure that there is prompt response to avoid preventive death and disability, limit the severity of injury, sufferin caused by road crashes and ensure survivious’ best possible recovery and reintegration into the society.

