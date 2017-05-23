Rob Holding Reveals How He Almost Left Arsenal In January
Rob Holding has revealed how he almost left Arsenal to loan in January.
The defender started the first three Premier League games of the season but then did not feature until an extended run towards the end of the campaign.
“I didn’t leave in January as the boss wanted me around the team. He saw me playing,” Rob Holding told the Evening Standard.
“I just had to listen to him and keep working hard on the things he mentioned. That has spoken for itself over the last few games.
“Since I got the chance, I’ve managed to take it and the boss has shown some faith in me to keep me in the team.”
Holding’s return to the team last month coincided with Wenger’s switch to a 3-4-2-1 system, a decision which took many at the club by surprise.
It was a formation first trialled against Middlesbrough after only a few days’ training but Holding revealed he has a head-start on learning the specifics, having been part of an experiment involving a three-man defence earlier in his career.
“We had a little play with it at Bolton under Neil Lennon when I first got back into that team,” he said. “I like playing in a back three, it gets me playing on the ball more and I can get to bring it forward which I like doing. It suits us at the moment.
“I have no idea if it’s the best system for me.
“I just like playing and when I get out there on the pitch, I just do the best I can in whatever formation we are put in.”
