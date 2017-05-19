Robber Who Rob Students, Beaten Mercilessly After Being Caught During Operation In University Of Ibadan (Photos)

A young man who decided to rob students of the University of Ibadan got more than he bargained for after he was descended on by an angry crowd..

According to reports, the man who was caught with charms -came with another thief as they tried to rob a room in Mellanby Hall… They tried to steal a phone before an alarm was raised…

The other guy ran away leaving this one to his fate as he got beaten mercilessly before he was rescued and arrested by the school security.

