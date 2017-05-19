Robbers Break Into Dencia’s Car, Cart Away Properties Worth N28million | VIDEO

Robbers break into Dencia’s car in L.A, and stole properties worth 90K USD (Ninety Thousand US Dollars). The Devastated singer took to snapchat to share the aftermath of the robbery. She also lamented that the car’s alarm system didn’t sound to notify her as she was not far from where she parked her car. Watch …

